Indiana Reports 1,080 New Coronavirus Cases, 44 Additional Deaths Friday

Health officials in Indiana reported 1,080 new cases of coronavirus and 44 additional deaths on Friday with more than 37,000 vaccine doses administered the day before.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new case numbers bring the state to 653,245 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The newly reported deaths bring the statewide death toll to 11,898, with another 427 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 32,422 tests were administered, with 4,757 of those tests conducted on new individuals, according to ISDH data. A total of 7,683,034 tests have been conducted on 3,069,866 individuals since the pandemic began, officials say.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 4.4% rolling positivity rate on all tests conducted, with a 11.3% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Thursday night, 948 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to the virus, officials said. About 36.9% of ICU beds were available and 80.6% of ventilators were available, according to ISDH.

Health officials also reported Friday that 866,680 residents have received a first dose of vaccine and 402,792 are fully vaccinated. The state administered 15,422 first doses and 25,473 second doses on Thursday for a one-day total of 40,792 doses, according to ISDH.

Residents 65 and older, as well as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Indiana's vaccination plan.