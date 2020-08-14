Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 1,079 New Coronavirus Cases, 8 Additional Deaths Friday

The 7-day positivity rate dipped slightly, from 7.8% on Thursday to 7.6% on Friday, according to public health data.

Foto genérica de una prueba de COVID-19.
Shutterstock

For the second day in a row, Indiana health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the 1,079 new cases over the last 24 hours bring the state's total since the pandemic began to 78,632.

Eight additional deaths were also reported, lifting the statewide death toll to 2,906 attributed to the virus.

The increase comes as testing numbers continue to rise.

In all, 16,091 people were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, that number stood at 5,760.

The state is hosting four free testing sites through Saturday this week.

Locations include:

Goshen:
Team Rehabilitation
 223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:
Northside Gymnasium
 300 Lawrence St.

Hammond:
Oliver P. Morton High School
 6915 Grand Ave.Marion:
Grant County 4-H Fairgrounds
 1403 IN-18

