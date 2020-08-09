Indiana Reports 1,048 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Additional Death Sunday

For the fourth day in a row, the state of Indiana has reported more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus, but state health officials only reported one new death over the last 24 hours.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 1,048 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed over the last 24 hours, marking four straight days of case numbers exceeding 1,000.

A total of 74,328 cases of coronavirus have been reported statewide since the pandemic began, with 2,835 deaths attributed to the virus.

In all, 12,766 individuals were tested for coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with a 7-day positivity rate of 7.5%, according to public health data. A total of 841,125 individuals have received tests during the pandemic, with more than 1,000,000 total tests administered.

Today’s testing numbers come amid a continuing increase in cases. On Friday, the state set a new single-day record for new cases with 1,252, and according to preliminary data, Sunday’s mark of 1,048 new cases would be the second-highest single-day increase in cases during the pandemic.

Cases are continuing to rise in Marion County, where 15,860 cases have been reported during the pandemic. The 7-day positivity rate in that county is 9.5%, above the state average and indicative of a quick increase in cases.

Allen County has seen 3,902 cases of the virus during the pandemic, and has a 7-day positivity rate of 11.2%, according to state health data.