Indiana Reports 1,046 New Coronavirus Cases, 20 Additional Deaths Thursday

Indiana health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a sharp jump from the 671 reported one day earlier.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the 1,046 new cases over the last 24 hours bring the state's total since the pandemic began to 77,565.

Twenty additional deaths were also reported, lifting the statewide death toll to 2,898 attributed to the virus.

The increase comes along with testing numbers nearly double what they were on Wednesday.

In all, 11,272 people were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, that number stood at just 5,760.

Still, the numbers mark a slight increase in the 7-day positivity rate, which climbed from 7.7% to 7.8% Thursday, according to public health data.

The state is hosting four free testing sites through Saturday this week.

Locations include:

Goshen:

Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:

Northside Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

Hammond:

Oliver P. Morton High School

6915 Grand Ave.Marion:

Grant County 4-H Fairgrounds

1403 IN-18