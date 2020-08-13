Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Reports 1,046 New Coronavirus Cases, 20 Additional Deaths Thursday

The increase comes along with testing numbers nearly double what they were on Wednesday

coronavirus en EEUU

Indiana health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a sharp jump from the 671 reported one day earlier.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the 1,046 new cases over the last 24 hours bring the state's total since the pandemic began to 77,565.

Twenty additional deaths were also reported, lifting the statewide death toll to 2,898 attributed to the virus.

Local

Vegas Golden Knights 56 seconds ago

Robin Lehner Shares Artist's Perfect Homage to His Skate Blade Travails From Game 1

Quest for the Cup 18 mins ago

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights: 3 Key Questions Heading Into Game 2

The increase comes along with testing numbers nearly double what they were on Wednesday.

In all, 11,272 people were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, that number stood at just 5,760.

Still, the numbers mark a slight increase in the 7-day positivity rate, which climbed from 7.7% to 7.8% Thursday, according to public health data.

The state is hosting four free testing sites through Saturday this week.

Locations include:

Goshen:
Team Rehabilitation
 223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:
Northside Gymnasium
 300 Lawrence St.

Hammond:
Oliver P. Morton High School
 6915 Grand Ave.Marion:
Grant County 4-H Fairgrounds
 1403 IN-18

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us