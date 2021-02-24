Indiana Reports 1,019 New Coronavirus Cases, 14 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in Indiana reported 1,019 new cases of coronavirus and 14 additional deaths on Wednesday after the state expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to include anyone over the age of 60.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new case numbers bring the state to 658,043 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The newly reported deaths bring the statewide death toll to 12,039, with another 428 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 41,385 tests were administered, with 5,359 of those tests conducted on new individuals, according to ISDH data. A total of 7,856,992 tests have been conducted on 3,093,689 individuals since the pandemic began, officials say.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 4.1% rolling positivity rate on all tests conducted, with an 11.1% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Tuesday night, 886 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to the virus, officials said. About 36.5% of ICU beds were available, with 7.3% of ICU beds in use by COVID-19 patients, and 80.2% of ventilators were available, according to ISDH.

Health officials also reported Wednesday that 38,655 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 15,694 first doses and 22,961 second doses were given over that period, officials said.

In all, 920,930 Indiana residents have received a first dose of vaccine and 482,564 are fully vaccinated with both doses, officials said.

The state expanded eligibility to receive the vaccine on Tuesday to include those between the ages of 60 and 64, officials said, noting that nearly 63,000 people scheduled a vaccination appointment in the first three hours of the expanded eligibility.

Now, residents 60 and older, as well as health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and first responders are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Indiana's vaccination plan.