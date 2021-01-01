Indiana Reaches Grim Milestone of Coronavirus Pandemic on New Year's Day

Indiana reached a grim milestone to start 2021 as the statewide coronavirus death toll topped 8,000 on New Year's Day.

Health officials reported 6,407 new cases of coronavirus on Friday along with 106 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

In all, 517,773 cases of the virus have been reported during the pandemic, along with 8,016 total deaths. An additional 355 fatalities are classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.

In the last 24 hours, 48,888 new tests were performed on 14,398 patients in the state, according to officials. Since the pandemic began, Indiana has administered 5,730,043 tests to 2,649,964 individuals.

The statewide positivity rate jumped to 14.3% of all tests conducted, up from 14.1% the day before. The positivity rate for individuals increased to 24.1%, data shows.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly to 2,786 patients. Of the state’s ICU beds, 31.6% are currently in use by COVID-19 patients, while 12.4% of the state’s ventilators are in use by coronavirus patients.