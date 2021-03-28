Indiana Officials Report 955 New Cases of COVID-19, 12 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Indiana reported 955 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday morning, along with 12 new deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the 955 new cases on Sunday bring the state to 684,020 since the pandemic began last year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 12 additional deaths bring the state to 12,617, with another 406 deaths listed as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

The latest data shows 26,082 tests were administered to 4,920 people in the last 24 hours, with the state having performed more than 8.8 million tests during the pandemic. Testing has been on a steady decline in the state since early January, but the state’s positivity rate had been on a steady decline until the beginning of March when it began to tick upward.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate on all tests in the state has inched upward in recent days, now sitting at 3.5%. Individuals tested for the virus are testing positive 9.3% of the time over the last week, according to officials.

Hospitalizations have also increased slightly in Indiana in recent days, with 619 patients currently hospitalized in the state because of the virus. The state hit a low-watermark last Sunday, with 548 individuals hospitalized, and that number climbed by nearly 100 patients before declining on Sunday.

Approximately 4.9% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are in use by COVID patients, with 1.7% of the state’s ventilators being used to help treat COVID patients.

State officials will be keeping a close eye on numbers throughout the state as Indiana prepares to loosen COVID restrictions in early April, transitioning the state’s mask mandate to an advisory and leaving occupancy guidelines to local health departments.