Indiana Officials Report 850 New Cases of Coronavirus, 6 Additional Deaths Thursday

Indiana health officials reported 850 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with six additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state’s total to 108,646 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The six deaths reported Thursday bring the state’s total number of fatalities to 3,253 with another 225 "probable" deaths.

Health officials say 8,662 new individuals were tested over the last 24 hours, with nearly 19,000 total tests conducted during that time. With Thursday's new tests, the state’s 7-day positivity rate among all tests dropped to 4.5%. The rate among unique individuals, however, was at 6.6%.

In all, 1,788,208 individuals have been tested during the pandemic.

The state’s hospitalization numbers continue to hold fairly steady, as 38.5% of the state’s intensive care unit beds remain available, along with 81.1% of the state’s ventilators.