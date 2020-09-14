Coronavirus Indiana

Indiana Officials Report 755 New Cases of Coronavirus, 2 Additional Deaths Monday

In this July 29, 2020, file photo, a health worker wears a protective face mask, face shield and gloves while performing a COVID-19 nasal swab test on a friend of the photographer on the Upper West Side as the city continues Phase 4 of re-opening following restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus in New York City.
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Indiana health officials reported 755 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with two additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state’s total to 106,540 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The lone death reported Monday brings the state’s total number of fatalities to 3,215 with another 224 "probable" deaths.

Health officials say 8,690 new individuals were tested over the last 24 hours, with more than 18,000 total tests conducted during that time. With Monday's new tests, the state’s 7-day positivity rate among all tests held steady at 4.9%. The rate among unique individuals, however, was at 7%.

News

U.S. News and World Report 7 mins ago

2 Chicago Schools Rank in Top 10 of New Nationwide Best Universities List

37 mins ago

Cubs Talk Podcast: Emergency Podcast: Carlos Zambrano on Alec Mills' No-Hitter

In all, 1,738,305 individuals have been tested during the pandemic.

The state’s hospitalization numbers continue to hold steady, as 41.6% of the state’s intensive care unit beds remain available, along with 80.8% of the state’s ventilators.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us