Indiana Officials Report 755 New Cases of Coronavirus, 2 Additional Deaths Monday

Indiana health officials reported 755 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with two additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state’s total to 106,540 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The lone death reported Monday brings the state’s total number of fatalities to 3,215 with another 224 "probable" deaths.

Health officials say 8,690 new individuals were tested over the last 24 hours, with more than 18,000 total tests conducted during that time. With Monday's new tests, the state’s 7-day positivity rate among all tests held steady at 4.9%. The rate among unique individuals, however, was at 7%.

In all, 1,738,305 individuals have been tested during the pandemic.

The state’s hospitalization numbers continue to hold steady, as 41.6% of the state’s intensive care unit beds remain available, along with 80.8% of the state’s ventilators.