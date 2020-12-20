Indiana Officials Report 6,558 New Cases of Coronavirus, 53 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported 6,558 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 53 new deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the statewide total to 464,354 since the pandemic began.

The 53 additional deaths reported Sunday bring the statewide total to 7,070 fatalities since the pandemic began, with another 334 deaths being classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, health officials say 64,486 total tests were performed on 19,309 individuals in the state. The positivity rate on all tests continued its decline, dropping to 12.2%, while the positivity rate on unique individuals now stands at 24.3%.

Several areas of the state are still seeing growth in case numbers, including in Lake County, where 544 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported in the last seven days. The positivity rate in Lake County also remains above 15%, according to ISDH data.

In southeast Indiana, a cluster of three counties are all seeing surges in positivity rates and cases. Dearborn County is reporting 738 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week, along with a positivity rate of more than 19%. Ripley County is reporting 748 new cases per 100,000 residents and an 18.81% positivity rate, while Franklin County is reporting 492 new cases per 100,000 residents and a 16.29% positivity rate.

Hospitalizations in Indiana remained unchanged Sunday, with 2,932 COVID patients currently in hospitals.