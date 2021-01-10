Indiana Officials Report 5,127 New Cases of Coronavirus, 18 Additional Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Indiana reported 5,127 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 18 additional deaths.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the state to 563,653 in all since the pandemic began in March 2020. A total of 8,613 Indiana residents have died after testing positive for the virus, with 372 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

In the last 24 hours, 47,808 tests have been administered to 14,345 individuals, officials say.

Over the last week, the state has reported a positivity rate of 16.3% on all coronavirus tests, with a seven-day positivity rate of 28.5% among individual residents tested during that time.

Those positivity rates mark a continued increase in those figures after a decline through much of the month of December. In early December, the state hit its highest positivity rate since the initial spike in COVID cases in the spring of 2020, but figures are now trending toward eclipsing that number unless a decline is seen in the coming days.

After peaking in late November, hospitalizations have largely continued to decline in Indiana, with 2,593 patients currently hospitalized as a result of the virus, officials say. Of those patients, 2,262 are confirmed to have COVID-19, while 331 are awaiting test results for the virus.

Around 23.8% of the state’s ICU beds are available, with nearly 26% of the state’s ICU beds currently in use by COVID-19 patients, according to the ISDH.

In the NBC 5 viewing area, at least three counties remain in the “red” categorization for COVID-19 spread. In Lake County, 394 people per 100,000 residents have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days, with a seven-day positivity rate of 15.96% in the county.

In LaPorte County, 502 residents per 100,000 have tested positive during that time, with a 17.45% positivity rate currently reported by ISDH.