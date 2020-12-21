Indiana Officials Report 3,978 New Cases of Coronavirus, 31 Additional Deaths

Health officials in Indiana reported 3,978 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, along with 31 new deaths attributed to the virus.

According to data from the Indiana State Department of Health, Monday's new cases bring the statewide total to 468,219 since the pandemic began.

The 31 additional deaths reported Monday bring the statewide total to 7,101 fatalities since the pandemic began, with another 337 deaths being classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, health officials say 28,457 total tests were performed on 11,075 individuals in the state. The positivity rate on all tests has been declining, remaining steady at 12.2%, with the positivity rate on unique individuals also remaining at 24.3%.

Several areas of the state are still seeing growth in case numbers, including in Lake County, where 544 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported in the last seven days. The positivity rate in Lake County also remains above 15%, according to ISDH data.

In southeast Indiana, a cluster of three counties are all seeing surges in positivity rates and cases. Dearborn County is reporting 738 new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week, along with a positivity rate of more than 19%. Ripley County is reporting 748 new cases per 100,000 residents and an 18.81% positivity rate, while Franklin County is reporting 492 new cases per 100,000 residents and a 16.29% positivity rate.

Hospitalizations in Indiana dropped Monday, with 2,603 COVID patients currently in hospitals. According to the latest data, 25% of ICU beds and 71.7% of ventilators are available statewide.