Indiana Officials Report 1,249 New Cases of Coronavirus, 1 Additional Death Sunday

Indiana health officials reported 1,249 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with one additional death attributed to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state’s total to 105,804 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The lone death reported Sunday brings the state’s total number of fatalities to 3,214.

Health officials say 32,384 new individuals were tested over the last 24 hours, with more than 53,000 total tests conducted during that time. With today’s new tests, the state’s 7-day positivity rate has now dropped to 4.9%.

In all, 1,238,984 individuals have been tested during the pandemic.

The state’s hospitalization numbers continue to hold steady, as 39.2% of the state’s intensive care unit beds remain available, along with 80.6% of the state’s ventilators.