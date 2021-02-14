Indiana Officials Report 1,233 New Coronavirus Cases, 24 Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Indiana reported more than 1,200 new coronavirus cases and 24 additional deaths Sunday as positivity rates and hospitalizations continue to fall in the state.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, a total of 1,233 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the last 24 hours. In all, 648,875 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state since the pandemic began last year.

Over the last 24 hours, an additional 24 deaths have been reported, bringing the state to 11,746 total fatalities related to the virus. Another 427 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last day, the state has reported 40,861 new tests conducted on 6,505 individuals.

Positivity rates in the state are continuing to fall, with 5.7% of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days. In terms of unique individuals tested, 13.4% of residents tested have returned positive results, according to ISDH data.

In northwest Indiana, most counties are continuing to see those declining trends in new cases and positivity rates, but Jasper County is an outlier, as its positivity rate has increased to 8.9%. The county is reporting 202 new cases of the virus per 100,000 residents over the last week.

Hospitalizations are continuing to decline, dropping to 1,031 on Sunday. That is the lowest figure in the state since Oct. 4, according to officials. ICU usage has also dropped, as 9.8% of the state’s ICU beds are currently in use by COVID patients. Fewer than 4% of the state’s ventilators are currently in use by COVID patients.