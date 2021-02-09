Indiana Officials Report 1,225 New Coronavirus Cases, 67 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in Indiana have reported 1,225 new cases of coronavirus, along with 67 additional deaths Tuesday.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the new case numbers bring the state to 641,874 COVID cases during the pandemic. The new deaths bring the state to 11,526 total, with another 416 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 25,713 tests were administered to 4,860 Indiana residents, according to ISDH data.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 6.4% positivity rate on all tests conducted, with a 14.5% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Monday, 1,265 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to the virus.

Health officials also reported Tuesday that 718,934 residents have received a first dose of vaccine, and 240,145 are fully vaccinated.