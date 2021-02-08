coronavirus illinois

Indiana Officials Report 1,065 New Coronavirus Cases, 58 Additional Deaths Monday

Health officials in Indiana have reported 1,065 new cases of coronavirus, along with 58 additional deaths Monday.

According to the latest data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, Sunday’s new case numbers bring the state to 640,744 COVID cases during the pandemic. Monday's new deaths bring the state to 11,459 total, with another 416 deaths currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 17,477 tests were administered to 5,291 Indiana residents, according to ISDH data.

Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 6.6% positivity rate on all tests conducted, with a 14.8% positivity rate on individuals who have been tested for the virus.

As of Monday at midnight, 1,292 Indiana residents were hospitalized due to the virus.

