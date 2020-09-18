Indiana Officials Report 1,037 New Cases of Coronavirus, 17 Additional Deaths Friday

Indiana health officials reported 1,037 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, along with 17 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the new cases bring the state’s total to 109,683 cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The 17 deaths reported Friday bring the state’s total number of fatalities to 3,270 with another 225 "probable" deaths.

Health officials say 11,993 new individuals were tested over the last 24 hours, with more than 25,000 total tests conducted during that time. With Friday's new tests, the state’s 7-day positivity rate among all tests held steady at 4.5%. The rate among unique individuals, however, was at 6.9%.

In all, 1,813,640 individuals have been tested during the pandemic.

The state’s hospitalization numbers continue to hold fairly steady, as 37.9% of the state’s intensive care unit beds remain available, along with 80.8% of the state’s ventilators.