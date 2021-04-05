Indiana Mask Mandate to End Tuesday, Residents Still Advised to Wear Masks

Mask wearing will no longer be required in Indiana Tuesday, when a host of other changes are also set to go into effect, Gov. Eric Holcomb previously announced.

Masks will still be required in state buildings, and the state is still urging residents to wear face coverings when patronizing businesses.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Masks will also be required in COVID vaccination facilities, as well as K-12 schools and COVID testing sites.

“I will continue to appropriately wear a mask. It’s the right thing to do,” Holcomb said last month. “Hoosiers who take these recommended precautions will help us get to what I hope is the tail end of this pandemic.”

Holcomb cited massive improvements in coronavirus diagnoses and hospitalizations in rolling back various mitigation strategies, saying that nearly one million state residents have now been vaccinated against the virus.

Vaccinations will be key to continuing to fight back against the virus, the governor said.

The authority to impose occupancy limits on businesses will also fall under the purview of local health departments, with the state still providing data for local authorities to use in making those decisions, according to Holcomb.