Indiana Health Officials Report 748 New COVID Cases, 11 New Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Indiana reported 748 new cases of coronavirus and 11 additional deaths in the last 24 hours as positivity rates and other key metrics continue to decline in the state.

According to the latest numbers published by the Indiana State Department of Health, the 748 new cases reported Sunday bring the state to 667,262 total cases during the pandemic, and represent a very slight increase over the reported cases Saturday.

The 11 new deaths reported Sunday bring the state to 12,310 fatalities since the pandemic began. Another 427 deaths are currently being classified as probable COVID-19 fatalities, the state says.

In the last 24 hours, 29,453 tests have been administered to 5,455 unique individuals. Over the last seven days, the state has reported a 3.2% positivity rate on all tests, and an 8.8% positivity rate on individuals tested, both of which show continued downward trends in that category.

Currently there are 656 Indiana residents hospitalized because of the coronavirus, the lowest number of hospitalizations reported since late June. Just 4.8% of the state’s ICU beds are in use by COVID patients, and 1.8% of the state’s ventilators are currently in use by coronavirus patients.

In terms of local numbers, positivity rates are trending upward slightly in Porter, LaPorte and Jasper counties. Jasper County is on officials’ radar as its positivity rate has climbed to 5.27%, while 104 new cases per 100,000 residents have been reported in the last seven days.

In neighboring Newton County, officials are reporting some of the best numbers in the entire state. Just seven new cases have been reported per 100,000 residents in the last week, with an 0.82% positivity rate in the county.