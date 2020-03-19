Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb Activates National Guard to Help in Coronavirus Pandemic Response

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has activated the Indiana National Guard to help with the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an executive order signed Monday, Holcomb announced that guardsmen will be activated to “support efforts and operations” during the crisis.

“The Guard is supporting the state’s emergency operations center along with providing personnel to the Indiana State Health Department of Health for response planning,” the governor’s office said in a statement.

Indiana reported its first coronavirus-related death on Monday. In all, the state has a total of 56 confirmed coronavirus cases, spread out in 22 counties statewide, officials said.

It is not known how many members of the Indiana National Guard will be activated in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles says that the guard will help in “every way necessary” to deal with the crisis.

“We stand ready to support our community in every way necessary during emergency responses like this,” he said. “Our troops are trained to support local agencies and aid in easing Hoosiers’ minds during their time of need.”