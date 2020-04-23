Indiana Coronavirus Cases Rise Above 13,000 as Deaths Climb Over 700

Indiana officials reported more than 600 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, a number that lifts the statewide total to 13,039.

According to data released Thursday, the state reported 612 new cases within the last 24 hours.

Indiana officials also reported 45 additional deaths as a result of the virus. The state’s death toll now sits at 706.

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state, with 4,408 cases and 228 deaths reported as of Thursday. Lake County has reported 1,346 cases of the virus and 61 deaths.

The state remains under a stay-at-home order through May 1.