Indiana Coronavirus Cases Reach Above 16,000 as Statewide Deaths Rise to 901

Indiana officials reported 650 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, lifting the statewide total since the pandemic began above 16,000.

According to data released Tuesday, the total number of cases across the state sits at 16,588.

Indiana officials also reported 57 additional deaths as a result of the virus, nearly double the number from 24 hours earlier. The state’s death toll now sits at 901, though health officials noted an additional 91 "probable deaths."

"Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record," the Indiana Department of Public Health said in a statement.

As of Tuesday, 87,181 tests have been reported to the state's health department, up from 84,476 on Monday.

Marion County remains the hardest hit county in the state, with 5,080 cases and 282 deaths reported as of Monday. Lake County has reported 1,715 cases of the virus and 77 deaths.

The state remains under a stay-at-home order through May 1.