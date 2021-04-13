Indiana Asks All Vaccination Clinics to Pause Use of J&J Vaccine Pending Review

What to Know Indiana health officials are asking all vaccination clinics in the state to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Current appointments at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's mass vaccination site will be kept using the two-dose Moderna vaccine

The news came after the FDA and the CDC said in a joint statement that the regulators recommended a "pause" in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shots

Indiana health officials are asking all vaccination clinics in the state to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine based on U.S. regulators' recommendation as they investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

The Indiana State Department of Health tweeted Tuesday morning that it is asking all vaccination clinics to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine "pending additional" review by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Current appointments at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's mass vaccination site will be kept using the two-dose Moderna vaccine, ISDH said, "so Hoosiers can continue to be vaccinated without interruption."

The news came after the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement early Tuesday that the regulators recommended a "pause" in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shots.

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

The agencies said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.

The reports appear similar to a rare, unusual type of clotting disorder that European authorities say is possibly linked to another COVID-19 vaccine not yet cleared in the U.S., from AstraZeneca.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow. The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S. and are not affected by the pause.

An advisory committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to review the reactions and consider how to proceed.

Officials say they also want to educate vaccine providers and health professionals about the “unique treatment” required for this type of clot.