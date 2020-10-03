coronavirus illinois

Illinois Surpasses 300,000 Coronavirus Cases During Pandemic

Workers check in residents at a mobile COVID-19 testing site set up on a vacant lot
Illinois passed another coronavirus milestone on Saturday, as the state has now confirmed more than 300,000 cases of the virus since the pandemic began earlier this year.

According to figures released Saturday by the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 300,088 confirmed cases have now been reported statewide during the pandemic, with 2,442 cases reported over the last 24 hours.

In the last day, Illinois has reported 31 additional fatalities related to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 8,774.

In the last 24 hours, the state has conducted 71,634 new coronavirus tests, bringing the statewide total to 5,834,762.

The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate dropped to 3.3% on Saturday, the lowest that number has been since July 22. The number has remained below 4% since earlier this month, according to statistics compiled by NBC 5.

Hospitalization rates have continued to remain somewhat steady statewide, with 1,535 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized statewide. Of those patients, 361 are currently in intensive care units, while 140 are on ventilators as of midnight.

