Illinois Senate GOP Leader Dan McConchie Tests Positive for COVID-19, Spokesperson Says

Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie has been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19, but is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” his office told reporters Saturday.

McConchie, who was vaccinated earlier this year, attended the Illinois State Fair for Republican Day festivities on Thursday, and contact tracing has been implemented, according to a press release.

“I am very grateful to have been vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms,” McConchie said in a statement. “I encourage everyone reading these words to be vaccinated and protect themselves and their families against the virus. I encourage anyone with whom I have had the most brief contact in the last few days to be tested as a safeguard.”

Earlier this week, Illinois Senate President Don Harmon also tested positive for COVID-19. He also was fully vaccinated in the spring, and reported only experiencing mild symptoms from the virus.

“I’m even more grateful to be vaccinated, given how mild my symptoms have been,” he said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and also to not let their guard down as we try to get back to normal.”

According to the latest figures released by the CDC, both two-dose vaccines currently in use under an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA show an effectiveness of 86% against hospitalization due to the virus 2-12 weeks after vaccination, and 84% at 13-24 weeks.