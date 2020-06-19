Illinois Reports Nearly 700 New Coronavirus Cases, 44 Additional Deaths Friday

Health officials in Illinois reported 692 new cases of coronavirus statewide Friday, along with 44 additional deaths.

The new cases bring the statewide total since the pandemic began to 135,470 cases and 6,580 deaths.

The state also reported 27,171 total test specimens returned to state labs in the last 24 hours. Two days earlier, Illinois saw the highest single-day testing total since the pandemic began with more than 29,000. The latest increase lifts the state to 1,311,003 tests conducted.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is still dropping, standing at three percent according to new figures from the department of public health.