Illinois Reports Nearly 2,000 New Coronavirus Cases, Passes 4 Million Tests Threshold

The state of Illinois hit another testing milestone during the coronavirus pandemic, as health officials say more than 4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

In all, 4,016,782 tests have been performed during the pandemic, with 43,693 of those tests reported over the last 24 hours. It took Illinois just 22 days to perform 1,000,000 additional tests, as the state had hit the 3 million mark earlier this month.

With that new batch of tests, 1,992 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed by state health officials over the last 24 hours. That brings the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 233,355 during the pandemic.

An additional 11 deaths were reported by the state on Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities related to the virus to 8,019.

With today’s increase in cases and decrease in tests, the state’s rolling 7-day positivity rate shot up from 4% to 4.2% on Sunday, reversing recent declines in that number.

In all, 1,472 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state of Illinois, with 328 of those patients in intensive care units. A total of 155 COVID-19 patients are currently on ventilators.