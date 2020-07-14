Illinois Reports More Than 700 New Coronavirus Cases, 25 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Health officials in Illinois have confirmed more than 700 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 25 additional deaths.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 707 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total of cases during the pandemic to 155,506.

Tuesday’s death toll brings the number of fatalities related to COVID-19 to 7,218, according to health officials.

In all, 28,446 new specimens were returned to laboratories in the state, bringing the total to 2,041,440 since the pandemic began.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate remains at three percent, according to health officials.

Hospitalization numbers did inch up slightly, with 1,416 hospitalizations for COVID-19. Of those patients, 333 were in intensive care units, and 126 patients were on ventilators as of July 13.