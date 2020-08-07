Illinois Reports More Than 2,000 New Coronavirus Cases as State Total Tops 190K

Health officials in Illinois reported more than 2,000 new cases of coronavirus Friday, the highest daily increase since late May and the first time the state has crossed the 2,000 mark in recent weeks.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state saw 2,084 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began to 190,508.

The number is the highest daily case increase since May 24, which saw more than 2,500 new cases in a single day. That date also reported significantly fewer test results, however.

Friday's 21 additional fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 7,613, according to IDPH.

The number of coronavirus tests increased from a day earlier, with 46,869 test samples returned to state laboratories over the last 24 hours. That's up from the 41,686 reported Thursday.

In all, 2,984,618 tests have been conducted during the pandemic.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, delivers a warning to Illinois as cases continue to rise.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate increased slightly to 4.1%. The last time the state went above 4 percent in that category was on June 11, according to data compiled by the NBC 5 Investigates team.

At least 1,486 coronavirus patients were in Illinois hospitals as of Wednesday evening. Of those patients, 333 have been admitted to intensive care units, while 125 are currently on ventilators.

The state’s recovery rate, defined as the percentage of patients who aren’t reporting coronavirus symptoms six or more weeks after their first positive test, still stands at 95 percent.