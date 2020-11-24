Illinois Reports 9,469 New Coronavirus Cases, 125 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Illinois health officials reported 9,469 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases Tuesday, along with 125 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new case total brings the state to 674,089 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March. The 125 deaths reported Tuesday bring the state to 11,677 amid the ongoing pandemic.

The state continues frequent testing, with 97,323 new tests performed over the last 24 hours. The state is drawing closer to a significant milestone of 10 million coronavirus tests performed, currently sitting at 9,990,304 as of Tuesday.

The seven-day positivity rate dropped again Tuesday, dipping to 10.4%. After a rapid rise in that number over the month of October and the beginning of October, the positivity rate has now fallen six of the last seven days.

The state continues to see large numbers of hospitalizations related to the virus, a trend that will likely continue even if case numbers begin to decline slightly. In all, 6,134 patients are currently hospitalized for the virus in Illinois, with 1,203 of those patients in intensive care unit beds and 668 on ventilators.