Illinois Reports 929 New Coronavirus Cases, 116 Additional Deaths

Despite state-run testing locations being shuttered for several days, Illinois labs returned 22,841 new tests on Thursday

For the third time this week, Illinois has reported fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, as the state recorded 929 new cases of the virus Thursday.

In all, 124,759 cases of the virus have been reported statewide since the pandemic began, with all but one county in the state reporting at least one positive case as of Thursday.

Authorities confirmed 116 additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 5,736.

Despite state-run testing locations being shuttered for several days, Illinois labs returned 22,841 new tests on Thursday, with 982,016 total tests having been administered during the pandemic.

After a brief jump Tuesday, the state's positivity rate over the last seven days also held at around six percent Thursday.

