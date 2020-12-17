coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 8,828 New Coronavirus Cases, 181 Additional Deaths Thursday

Illinois health officials on Thursday reported 8,828 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, as well as 181 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Thursday's figures bring the total number cases of the virus to 879,428 statewide and lifted the death toll to 14,835 since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, state officials say 92,015 test specimens have been turned in to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 12,147,3093 during the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate on all tests conducted during that span is currently at 8.4%, while the positivity rate for residents tested for the virus is at 10%, officials say.

Hospitalizations related to the virus declined again to 4,751, with 1,056 of those patients occupying ICU beds and 575 on ventilators, according to health officials.

