Illinois Reports 8,737 New COVID Cases, 127 Additional Deaths as State Sets Testing Record

Illinois health officials announced 8,737 new confirmed and probably coronavirus cases on Saturday as the state set yet another single-day testing record to kick off the weekend.

According to health officials, the state reported 126,888 new coronavirus tests over the last 24 hours, marking the third consecutive day that the state has conducted more than 100,000 tests.

In all, 11,713,184 tests have been performed during the pandemic, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

On Saturday, 8,737 new cases of the virus were reported across the state, bringing the total number of cases to 841,688 since the pandemic began earlier this year.

The state also reported 127 additional deaths Saturday, bringing the confirmed statewide total to 14,176. Another 1,056 deaths are classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

Hospitalizations declined slightly on Saturday, with 5,048 patients currently hospitalized because of the virus. Of those patients, 1,072 are in intensive care units, while 627 are on ventilators as of midnight Saturday. .