Illinois Reports 8,691 New Cases of Coronavirus, 90 Additional Deaths Monday

Illinois health officials reported 8,691 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 90 additional deaths Monday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monday's new cases bring the state’s total to 796,264 since the start of the pandemic, with 13,343 total fatalities.

The state returned 77,569 new tests to state laboratories in the last 24 hours. In total, 11,178,783 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

Illinois health officials reported a 10.3% seven-day positivity rate, based on the latest data from IDPH.

As of midnight, 5,190 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 1,123 are currently in intensive care units, and 648 are on ventilators.