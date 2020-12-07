coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 8,691 New Cases of Coronavirus, 90 Additional Deaths Monday

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Illinois health officials reported 8,691 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 90 additional deaths Monday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Monday's new cases bring the state’s total to 796,264 since the start of the pandemic, with 13,343 total fatalities.

The state returned 77,569 new tests to state laboratories in the last 24 hours. In total, 11,178,783 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

News

coinfections 13 mins ago

Illinois' Top Doctor Urges Flu Vaccines as State Reports COVID-19 and Flu Coinfections

58 mins ago

Why Bears Hiring Ex-Cubs Boss Theo Epstein Isn't Crazy, But Also Isn't Likely

Illinois health officials reported a 10.3% seven-day positivity rate, based on the latest data from IDPH.

As of midnight, 5,190 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 1,123 are currently in intensive care units, and 648 are on ventilators.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us