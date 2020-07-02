Illinois Reports 869 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus, 36 Additional Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 869 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 36 additional deaths.

According to state officials, 144,882 cases of the virus have now been confirmed across the state, with a total of 6,987 fatalities confirmed during the ongoing pandemic.

As of Thursday, 30,262 coronavirus tests returned to state labs in Illinois. That brings the state’s total to 1,666,317 since the pandemic began.

The rolling positivity rate over the last seven days statewide remained static, sitting at 2.6 percent, according to health officials.

The recovery rate, defined as patients who are exhibiting no coronavirus symptoms six weeks or more after their positive tests, still stands at 94 percent.