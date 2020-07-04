Illinois Reports 862 New Coronavirus Cases, 10 Additional Deaths Saturday

Illinois health officials have reported 862 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, with 10 additional deaths reported in that time.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Saturday’s new cases bring the state’s total number of cases to 146,612 during the pandemic.

The 10 additional deaths bring the state’s total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 7,014.

That single-day increase in deaths is the lowest recorded in the state since March 30, when seven deaths were reported, according to the IDPH.

Illinois nearly set another record over the last 24 hours, with 33,836 test results returned to state laboratories in that time. That brings the state’s total number of tests to 1,734,471 during the pandemic.

The seven-day positivity rate dropped very slightly on Saturday, but remains at 2.6 percent after rounding, according to data compiled by NBC 5. The overall positivity rate since the pandemic began also dropped on Saturday, falling to 8.45 percent.

The recovery rate, defined as the percentage of patients reporting no symptoms six or more weeks after their positive test, still stands at 94 percent.