Illinois Reports 857 New Coronavirus Cases, 39 Additional Deaths Friday

Illinois reported 857 new cases of the coronavirus Friday as the state entered a fourth phase of reopening.

According to state health officials, the positivity rate on Friday sat at 3 percent. Earlier this week, that rate had been at 2 percent, but with a slight increase in positive tests over the last few days, the number moved back up.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike explains the importance of continuing to wear face coverings as the state enters phase four of its reopening plan.

In all, 140,291 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Illinois, along with 6,847 deaths.

Illinois laboratories reported 30,425 test specimens were received Friday, marking the second straight day of more than 30,000 tests. A total of 1,490,952 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

The numbers come as the state enters phase four of its reopening plan, bringing back several businesses and industries and increasing capacity restrictions for others.