Illinois Reports 8,322 New Coronavirus Cases, 47 Additional Deaths Monday

Illinois health officials reported 8,322 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases Monday, along with 47 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new case total brings the state to 664,620 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March. The 47 deaths reported Monday bring the state to 11,552 amid the ongoing pandemic.

The state continues frequent testing, with 91,562 new tests performed over the last 24 hours. The state is drawing closer to a significant milestone of 10 million coronavirus tests performed, currently sitting at 9,892,981 as of Monday.

Tthe seven-day positivity rate dropped again Monday, dipping to 10.9%. After a rapid rise in that number over the month of October and the beginning of October, the positivity rate has now fallen five of the last six days.

The state continues to see large numbers of hospitalizations related to the virus, a trend that will likely continue even if case numbers begin to decline slightly. In all, 6,171 patients are currently hospitalized for the virus in Illinois, with 1,206 of those patients in intensive care unit beds and 635 on ventilators.