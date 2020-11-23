coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 8,322 New Coronavirus Cases, 47 Additional Deaths Monday

A worker tests a resident at a drive-up COVID-19 test site on November 13, 2020 in Aurora, Illinois.

Illinois health officials reported 8,322 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases Monday, along with 47 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new case total brings the state to 664,620 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March. The 47 deaths reported Monday bring the state to 11,552 amid the ongoing pandemic.

The state continues frequent testing, with 91,562 new tests performed over the last 24 hours. The state is drawing closer to a significant milestone of 10 million coronavirus tests performed, currently sitting at 9,892,981 as of Monday.

News

Chicago Blackhawks 14 mins ago

Blackhawks Hire Kendall Coyne Schofield as Player Development Coach

21 mins ago

Cubs, Jed Hoyer Agree to New 5-Year Contract Through 2025

Tthe seven-day positivity rate dropped again Monday, dipping to 10.9%. After a rapid rise in that number over the month of October and the beginning of October, the positivity rate has now fallen five of the last six days.

The state continues to see large numbers of hospitalizations related to the virus, a trend that will likely continue even if case numbers begin to decline slightly. In all, 6,171 patients are currently hospitalized for the virus in Illinois, with 1,206 of those patients in intensive care unit beds and 635 on ventilators.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us