Illinois Reports 828 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus, 30 Additional Deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 828 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 30 additional deaths.

According to state officials, 144,013 cases of the virus have now been confirmed across the state, with a total of 6,951 fatalities confirmed during the ongoing pandemic.

Illinois once again set a new high watermark for testing on Wednesday, with 33,090 coronavirus tests returned to state labs. That brings the state’s total to 1,636,055 since the pandemic began.

The rolling positivity rate over the last seven days statewide remained static, sitting at 2.6 percent, according to health officials.

The recovery rate, defined as patients who are exhibiting no coronavirus symptoms six weeks or more after their positive tests, still stands at 94 percent.