Illinois Reports 8,256 New Cases of Coronavirus, 179 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Illinois health officials reported 8,256 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 179 additional deaths Wednesday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Wednesday's new cases bring the state’s total to 812,430 since the start of the pandemic, with 13,666 total fatalities.

The state returned 92,737 new tests to state laboratories in the last 24 hours. In total,11,367,345 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

Illinois health officials reported a 9.6% seven-day positivity rate, based on the latest data from IDPH, which is 0.1% lower than one day prior.

As of midnight, 5,284 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 1,176 are currently in intensive care units, and 647 are on ventilators.

