Illinois Reports 786 New Coronavirus Cases, 26 Additional Deaths

For the third day in a row, Illinois labs have conducted more than 30,000 coronavirus tests, with 786 new cases and 26 additional deaths confirmed on Saturday.

After remaining mostly steady during the month of June, test numbers have climbed in the last three days, with Illinois eclipsing 30,000 tests for the first time on Thursday. Numbers dipped slightly on Friday and Saturday, but remained above that threshold as the state reported 30,237 new test samples sent to labs.

In all, the state has performed 1,521,189 tests since the pandemic began, with an overall positivity rate of 9.27 percent.

With Saturday’s newly confirmed cases, Illinois has reported 141,077 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began. With 26 additional deaths, Illinois now stands at 6,873.

The state’s recovery rate for coronavirus cases, defined as the percentage of individuals who report no symptoms six or more weeks after testing positive for the virus, remains at 94 percent, according to the IDPH.

The number of COVID patients requiring hospitalization, ventilators and ICU beds is also on a steady decline, and has been for more than a month. As of June 26, 400 of the state’s 3,869 staffed ICU beds are occupied with COVID patients, and 225 of the state’s 5,926 staffed ventilators are being used by COVID patients.