Illinois Surpasses 130,000 Coronavirus Cases With 766 in Last 24 Hours

Illinois reported 766 new cases coronavirus Thursday, along with 91 additional deaths, marking a jump from the number of cases and deaths reported 24 hours earlier.

In all, 130,603 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Illinois since the pandemic began.

With the 91 additional fatalities reported Thursday, the state now stands at 6,185 coronavirus-related deaths.

The state has continued its consistent rate of testing, with 22,325 new tests conducted in the last 24 hours. That moves the state to more than 1.1 million tests conducted since the pandemic started, and the seven-day positivity rate is continuing its dramatic decline, with just four percent of tests coming back positive over the last week.

All but one Illinois county has reported at least one case of coronavirus during the pandemic.