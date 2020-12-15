coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 7,359 New Coronavirus Cases, 117 Additional Deaths Tuesday

The rolling seven-day positivity rate on all tests conducted is currently at 8.6%.

Illinois health officials reported 7,359 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Tuesday, along with 117 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 863,477 cases of the virus in the state since the pandemic began, along with 14,509 deaths attributed to the virus.

In the last 24 hours, state officials say 92,922 test specimens have been turned in to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 11,962,010 during the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate on all tests conducted during that span is currently at 8.6%, while the positivity rate for residents tested for the virus is at 10.3%, officials say.

Hospitalizations related to the virus remained steady at 4,965, with 1,057 of those patients occupying ICU beds and 598 on ventilators, according to health officials.

