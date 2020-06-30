Illinois Reports 724 New Coronavirus Cases, 23 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Illinois conducted more than 30,000 coronavirus tests over the last 24 hours, with 724 new confirmed cases of the virus and 23 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 143,185 cases of the virus have now been confirmed across the state during the pandemic, along with 6,923 deaths in 101 of the state’s 102 counties.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 31,069 test specimens were turned in to state labs, bringing the new total statewide to 1,602,965. The slight drop in cases, along with an increase in tests, Tuesday dropped the seven-day positivity rate to 2.6 percent, according to state officials.

Officials say a total of 1,053 “probable” cases of COVID-19 have been reported, along with 201 deaths listed as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities.

The state’s recovery rate, defined as patients who are experiencing no symptoms six or more weeks after testing positive for the virus, still stands at 94 percent, according to figures released by IDPH.

Of the state’s 3,850 staffed ICU beds, 400 are currently occupied by COVID patients, and 185 of the state’s 5,950 staffed ventilators are currently in use by coronavirus patients.