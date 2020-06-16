coronavirus illinois

Illinois Reports 72 Additional Coronavirus Deaths, 623 New Cases of Virus

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An additional 72 coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed by Illinois health officials Tuesday, an increase after several days of low fatality totals statewide.  

In addition, 623 new confirmed cases of the virus were reported statewide by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The 72 deaths reported Tuesday are more than the death totals of the previous three days combined. On Sunday, just 18 deaths were reported, the lowest single-day increase since early April, and an additional 19 deaths were reported Monday by authorities.

Local

coronavirus 7 mins ago

Riot Fest’s 2020 Event Canceled; Part of 2021 Lineup Released

coronavirus illinois 10 mins ago

By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds Needed to Move to Phase Four

A total of 6,398 deaths have been classified as coronavirus-related during the pandemic.

According to state health officials, 133,639 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by laboratory testing, but positivity rates remain down. On Tuesday, 18,729 specimens were returned to state laboratories, with a total of 1,228,341 tests having been conducted during the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate still sits at three percent, according to the state.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us