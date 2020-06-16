Illinois Reports 72 Additional Coronavirus Deaths, 623 New Cases of Virus

An additional 72 coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed by Illinois health officials Tuesday, an increase after several days of low fatality totals statewide.

In addition, 623 new confirmed cases of the virus were reported statewide by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The 72 deaths reported Tuesday are more than the death totals of the previous three days combined. On Sunday, just 18 deaths were reported, the lowest single-day increase since early April, and an additional 19 deaths were reported Monday by authorities.

A total of 6,398 deaths have been classified as coronavirus-related during the pandemic.

According to state health officials, 133,639 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by laboratory testing, but positivity rates remain down. On Tuesday, 18,729 specimens were returned to state laboratories, with a total of 1,228,341 tests having been conducted during the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate still sits at three percent, according to the state.