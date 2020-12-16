Illinois Reports 7,123 New Coronavirus Cases, 146 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Illinois health officials reported 7,123 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Wednesday, along with 146 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 870,600 cases of the virus in the state since the pandemic began, along with 14,655 deaths attributed to the virus.

In the last 24 hours, state officials say 93,278 test specimens have been turned in to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 12,055,288 during the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate on all tests conducted during that span is currently at 8.5%, while the positivity rate for residents tested for the virus is at 10.3%, officials say.

Hospitalizations related to the virus dipped to 4,793, with 1,045 of those patients occupying ICU beds and 590 on ventilators, according to health officials.