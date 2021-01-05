Illinois Reports 6,839 New Coronavirus Cases, 126 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Illinois health officials reported 6,839 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, along with 126 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures available from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new cases bring the statewide total to 991,719 confirmed cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 126 deaths reported Tuesday lifted the state's death toll to 16,959, officials said.

In all, 87,083 tests have been returned to state laboratories in the last 24 hours, a marked increase from the day before. The latest testing numbers brought the state total to 13,617,454 test conducted throughout the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests stood at 8.5% as of Tuesday, according to IDPH. The positivity rate of all tests was 9.8%, the same as the day before.

According to IDPH data, 3,905 patients were hospitalized due to coronavirus as of Monday night, a slight decrease from the previous day. Of those patients, 800 were in intensive care units, while 457 patients were on ventilators.