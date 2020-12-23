Illinois Reports 6,762 New Coronavirus Cases, 135 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Illinois health officials reported 6,762 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 135 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

The latest numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health bring Illinois' statewide total to 918,070 probable or confirmed cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Wednesday's 135 additional fatalities bring the state to 15,547 deaths as a result of the pandemic, according to IDPH data.

Over the last 24 hours, 82,328 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, according to IDPH data.

In all, 12,688,071 tests have been performed in the state since the pandemic began.

The state's positivity rate for tests sat at 9%, the same as the day before, while the positivity rate for cases was 7.5%, up slightly from 7.4% on Tuesday.

The state saw its hospitalization numbers increase slightly again on Wednesday, with 4,593 patients hospitalized. Of those, 953 are currently in intensive care units and 536 on ventilators.