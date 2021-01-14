Illinois Reports 6,652 New Coronavirus Cases, 88 Additional Deaths Thursday

Illinois health officials on Thursday reported 6,652 new coronavirus cases and 88 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Thursday's new cases bring the statewide total to 1,052,682 cases since the pandemic began, along with 17,928 deaths.

Over the last 24 hours, 118,036 new test results have been returned to state laboratories, IDPH said, a marked increase from the day before that brought the statewide testing total to 14,457,620.

The preliminary seven-day rolling statewide positivity rate on all tests performed dropped to 6/8% from 7.3% the day before. The positivity rate on unique individuals tested stood at 8%, also down from 8.3% the day before.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly as of Wednesday night, with 3,511 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 742 are currently in intensive care units, while 382 are on ventilators, officials said.

As of Wednesday night, 704,225 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been delivered statewide, with 268,525 doses of the vaccine allocated to pharmacies administering to long term care facilities.

That brings the state's total number of doses distributed to 972,750, according to IDPH. Of those, a total of 414,296 vaccines have been administered, including 51,891 at long-term care facilities.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said that Tier 3 mitigations could be rolled back as early as Friday in areas that are hitting key benchmarks in hospitalizations, hospital bed availability and positivity rate.

Pritzker is also pushing for more federal help in acquiring doses of two approved coronavirus vaccines, rolling out plans to initiate Phase 1B of the state’s vaccination plan once a sufficient number of health care workers and long-term care workers and residents have received the shots.