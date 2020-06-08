Illinois Reports 658 New Coronavirus Cases, 23 Additional Deaths Monday

The state of Illinois reported more than 650 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, the lowest single-day increase in cases since the end of March.

In all, 658 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state over the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day increase in cases since 460 new cases were confirmed on March 30, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

That number brings the state’s total number of cases to 128,415 since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, 16,099 specimens have been reported by state labs, bringing the total number of tests performed to 1,058,873. By contrast, the last time single-day positive case numbers were this low, Illinois confirmed just 2,684 total tests on March 30.

The state’s positivity rate over the last seven days stands at just five percent, according to IDPH officials.

The state also reported 23 additional COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, the lowest single-day increase in the death toll since April 2, when 16 people passed away as a result of the virus. There were also 23 deaths recorded on June 1.

The Department of Public Health has reported 5,924 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.